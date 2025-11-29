Akron faces Youngstown State, aims to break 6-game skid

BOTTOM LINE: Akron aims to stop its six-game slide when the Zips take on Youngstown State.

The Zips are 0-2 in home games. Akron is ninth in the MAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ni'Rah Clark averaging 4.7.

The Penguins are 2-1 on the road. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 3.3.

Akron's average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 68.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 79.5 Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Zips. Shaena Brew is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Casey Santoro is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Penguins. Sarah Baker is averaging 10.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.