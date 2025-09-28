Akron hosts Central Michigan in MAC action

Key stats

Akron Offense

Overall: 300.6 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 162.2 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 138.4 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (127th)

Akron Defense

Overall: 470 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 288 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 182 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (123rd)

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 331.6 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 153 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 178.6 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (102nd)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 374.8 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 219.8 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 155 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 29 points per game (108th)

Both teams struggle on third down. Akron ranks 134th in the FBS, converting 23.9% of the time. Central Michigan ranks 114th, converting on 33.3% of third downs.

Akron is 10th in the FBS averaging 30.8 penalty yards per game.

Central Michigan is 120th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.2% of trips. Akron's red zone defense ranks 33rd at 77.8%.

Akron is 104th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:25, compared to Central Michigan's 17th-ranked average of 33:14.

Team leaders

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 694 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 47.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Gant, 300 yards on 51 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Israel Polk, 179 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 560 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 74.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Angel Flores, 289 yards on 61 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Tommy McIntosh, 183 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Akron was beaten by Toledo 45-3 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Brayden Roggow threw for 51 yards on 7-of-12 attempts (58.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Gant carried the ball 13 times for 22 yards, adding two receptions for one yard. Polk had two receptions for 16 yards.

Central Michigan won 24-13 over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 27. Labas led Central Michigan with 138 yards on 14-of-16 passing (87.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Flores had 134 rushing yards on 22 carries. McIntosh recorded 59 yards on two catches.

Next game

Akron hosts Miami (OH) on Oct. 11. Central Michigan plays at Bowling Green on Oct. 18.