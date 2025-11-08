Akron hosts Princeton after Lyles' 22-point game

Princeton Tigers at Akron Zips
Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -10.5; over/under is 155.5
BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Princeton after Amani Lyles scored 22 points in Akron's 85-71 win against the James Madison Dukes.
Akron went 28-7 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Zips shot 46.9% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.
Princeton finished 7-4 on the road and 19-11 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 10.4 from the free-throw line and 31.5 from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
