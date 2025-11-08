Akron secures 104-69 victory against Princeton

The Tigers (0-1) were led by Jackson Hicke, who recorded 15 points. Dalen Davis added 11 points for Princeton. Jack Stanton also had eight points and six rebounds.

Akron led 47-27 at halftime, with Lyles racking up 12 points. Akron pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 34 points. They outscored Princeton by 15 points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.