Akron seeks 25th win of season in matchup with Central Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will aim for its 25th victory of the season when the Zips face the Central Michigan.

The Chippewas have gone 8-4 in home games. Central Michigan has a 7-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Zips have gone 15-1 against MAC opponents. Akron averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 19-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Central Michigan makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Akron averages 13.3 more points per game (89.9) than Central Michigan allows (76.6).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Akron won 82-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Tavari Johnson led Akron with 22 points, and Tamario Adley led Central Michigan with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amani Lyles is averaging 14.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.