X
Dark Mode Toggle

Akron takes down Eastern Michigan 78-51

news
30 minutes ago
Led by Enrique Freeman's 22 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 78-51 on Tuesday night

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 22 points in Akron's 78-51 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night.

Freeman also added 15 rebounds for the Zips (18-8, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 11 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Nate Johnson was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (6-20, 3-10) with 13 points and two blocks. Noah Farrakhan added 11 points for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Orlando Lovejoy finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton Caster continues family leadership with new president named
2
Ohio ranks 2nd for most wagers placed on Super Bowl LVII
3
Cincinnati leaders meet with Amtrak to discuss expansion of passenger...
4
Hamilton businesses see record visitors because of Spooky Nook Sports...
5
Pilot Chemical adds microbiology lab for ‘competitive edge’
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top