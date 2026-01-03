Akron takes on Miami (OH) after Johnson's 28-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -2; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Miami (OH) after Tavari Johnson scored 28 points in Akron's 115-64 win over the Concord Mountain Lions.

The RedHawks have gone 7-0 at home. Miami (OH) ranks third in the MAC with 18.1 assists per game led by Luke Skaljac averaging 4.2.

The Zips are 1-0 in MAC play. Akron has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Miami (OH) scores 94.9 points, 18.1 more per game than the 76.8 Akron gives up. Akron averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Zips match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eian Elmer is averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the RedHawks. Brant Byers is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 56.1% and averaging 20.5 points for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 96.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 96.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.