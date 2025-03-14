Akron takes on Toledo in MAC Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -8.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays in the MAC Tournament against Toledo.

The Zips' record in MAC play is 18-1, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference games. Akron is the MAC leader with 35.9 rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 7.4.

The Rockets' record in MAC action is 11-8. Toledo is 6-1 in one-possession games.

Akron averages 84.4 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 79.5 Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Akron won 96-87 in the last matchup on March 5. Shammah Scott led Akron with 16 points, and Sam Lewis led Toledo with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is averaging 12.9 points and four assists for the Zips. Nate Johnson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis is averaging 16 points for the Rockets. Sonny Wilson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.