Akron visits Paveletzke and Ohio

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Akron after Jackson Paveletzke scored 22 points in Ohio's 84-82 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bobcats are 10-2 in home games. Ohio is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Zips are 13-0 in MAC play. Akron averages 84.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Ohio averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Akron gives up. Akron scores 8.6 more points per game (84.2) than Ohio gives up to opponents (75.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Bowen Hardman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Nate Johnson is averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Zips: 10-0, averaging 87.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.