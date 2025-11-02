Akron Zips open season at home against the James Madison Dukes

The Akron Zips start the season at home against the James Madison Dukes
news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

James Madison Dukes at Akron Zips

Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts James Madison for the season opener.

Akron finished 28-7 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Zips averaged 84.0 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 15.9 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

James Madison finished 20-12 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Dukes averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 29.3 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

