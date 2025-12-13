Akron Zips square off against the Murray State Racers

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -6.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Murray State in Henderson, Nevada.

The Zips have an 8-2 record in non-conference play. Akron is second in college basketball with 20.7 assists per game. Tavari Johnson leads the Zips averaging 5.2.

The Racers have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Murray State ranks fourth in the MVC with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Fredrick King averaging 8.2.

Akron averages 95.4 points, 19.0 more per game than the 76.4 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.8%.

Javon Jackson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.