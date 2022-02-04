Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Akuchie carries Youngstown State past IUPUI 61-55

news
47 minutes ago
Michael Akuchie totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Youngstown State to a 61-55 win over IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Akuchie totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Youngstown State to a 61-55 win over IUPUI on Thursday night.

Dwayne Cohill had 14 points for the Penguins (13-10, 7-6 Horizon League). Myles Hunter added 12 points, while Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored 11.

B.J. Maxwell scored a career-high 22 points for the Jaguars (1-18, 0-9), who have now lost 13 straight games. Bakari LaStrap added 15 points and seven rebounds. Nathan McClure 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark County commissioner won’t seek re-election
2
Rivertown Brewery in Monroe announces permanent closure, cites pandemic
3
Airports announce flight cancellations as monster storm hits region
4
Springboro woman killed in crash that closed busy Middletown road
5
Bengals: NFL says no to Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top