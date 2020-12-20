X

Akuchie lifts Youngstown St. past N. Kentucky 70-60

news | 39 minutes ago
Michael Akuchie had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Youngstown State to a 70-60 win over Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Michael Akuchie recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Youngstown State to a 70-60 win over Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Naz Bohannon had 19 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (4-1, 1-1 Horizon League). Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 13 points.

Trevon Faulkner had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Norse (3-4, 1-1). Adrian Nelson added 12 rebounds.

The Penguins evened the season series against the Norse with the win. Northern Kentucky defeated Youngstown State 79-64 last Saturday. Youngstown State faces Cleveland St. on the road on Saturday. Northern Kentucky matches up against Oakland on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.