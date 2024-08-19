AL Central-leading Guardians place RHP Alex Cobb on 15-day IL with broken nail

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alex Cobb was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a broken nail by the Cleveland Guardians, who can't catch a break with their starting rotation.

The right-hander has made two starts for the AL Central leaders since being acquired in a July 30 trade from San Francisco.

The 36-year-old Cobb got his first win in nearly a year last week, allowing one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs. He didn't pitch this season for the Giants after undergoing hip surgery in October.

Cleveland acquired Cobb to bolster a staff that has dealt with injuries all season.

To take his roster spot, the Guardians selected left-hander Anthony Gose's contract from Triple-A Columbus. The team also transferred left-hander Sam Hentges to the 60-day injured list. He hasn't pitched for Cleveland since July 10 and recently sought a second medical opinion.

The Guardians open a three-game series against the Yankees in New York on Tuesday.

