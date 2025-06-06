Al Golden's urgency drives Bengals' offseason workouts as defense aims for a turnaround

“We can push the limits of our core fundamentals. We can try to see how many concepts we can efficiently get to, which I think is important, and then draw on that in training camp," Golden said. "Although it’s not as physical or perhaps as long as training camp, this does serve as a springboard and great foundation for us. Without this segment, it’s hard to start off where you want, so that’s why there's urgency right now for us.”

Urgency has been a theme throughout the offseason for the Bengals, who ended last season on a five-game winning streak but missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Cincinnati has started the last three seasons with losses in its first three games. That includes last year's 0-3 start and a 4-8 mark before a late-season charge that fell short.

Even though there are restrictions on contact and how physical things can get during the optional workouts, Golden has made the most of the on-field and classroom time to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Cross training at positions, especially in the secondary, and knowing what everyone else is doing have been stressed repeatedly. That way adjustments can be made on the fly by players after a call is made.

“When you sit in on those unit meetings and you look at the pre-practice work and all the stuff that they’re getting as a unit, it’s a very hungry group,” head coach Zac Taylor said. "Al’s done a great job setting the standard in that room. The position coaches have followed suit, so I’m really excited about the direction that group’s heading.”

Golden was the Bengals linebackers coach during the 2020 and ’21 seasons before going to Notre Dame, where he was defensive coordinator for three years. Ten players Golden coached at Notre Dame went on to be selected in the 2023, ’24 and '25 NFL drafts.

Even though Joe Burrow led the league in passing and Ja'Marr Chase was the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to achieve the receiving triple crown — leading the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns — Cincinnati had a hard time containing opposing offenses, finishing 25th in the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game),

The Bengals lost four games last season in which they scored at least 30 points, joining the 2002 and '18 Kansas City Chiefs as the only teams to do that.

All told, the defense allowed the fifth-most points in the league (414) and gave up a touchdown on 67.9% of opponent’s red zone possessions, the third-worst rate in the NFL. They also were eighth in missed tackles with 117.

One area where the Bengals were good on defense was forcing turnovers. They had 25 takeaways, which tied for seventh. But Golden has been placing an emphasis on wanting more by putting in four turnover stations, where players are honing their skills on creating and recovering fumbles or interceptions.

“When you're just constantly adding layers to your to your game, it becomes second nature in practice. So when we have training camp we’re always punching the ball. It’s not only going to help us defensively but also our offense,” linebacker Logan Wilson said.

There have also been some early encouraging signs of the defense's progress. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who is being moved all over the secondary, was lined up as the slot corner on Tuesday picked off Joe Burrow's pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki.

“We could be moved anywhere. You just don’t know what we’re in with the disguises in coverage,” Taylor-Britt said.

Golden has done most of the installation though without a couple key players on the field. All-Pro selection and NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson did not attend voluntary workouts as he tries to get a contract extension. First-round pick Shemar Stewart and second-round selection Demetrius Knight Jr. are in the meeting rooms but not taking part in practices after not signing their rookie contracts or waivers to participate in workouts.

“Trey's a pro. Whatever he’s missing in person now, I guarantee you he’ll make it up and be ready to go by the time this comes to a resolution,” Golden said.

