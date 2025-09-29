Alex Freeman's stoppage time header earns Orlando City 1-1 draw with Cincinnati

It was the sixth goal of the season for the 21-year-old Freeman in 27 appearances. Spicer notched his second assist after subbing in for Iván Angulo in the 70th minute.

Kévin Denkey put an end to a scoreless duel when he took a pass from Evander Da Silva Ferreira in the 73rd minute and scored for the 14th time this season. It was the 14th assist for Evander, giving him 31 goal contributions in his first season with Cincinnati.

Pedro Gallese finished with eight saves in goal for Orlando City.

Evan Louro saved five shots in his second start this season and the third of his career for Cincinnati. Both keepers had two saves in a scoreless first half.

Cincinnati (18-9-5) is in second place, four points behind the Philadelphia Union in the Supporters Shield and Eastern Conference races with two matches to play. Inter Miami is tied with New York City FC and three points behind Cincinnati with two matches in hand.

Orlando City (14-7-10) is currently seventh in the East, having already qualified for the postseason. The club trails fifth-place Charlotte and sixth-place Nashville by one point with a match in hand on both.

Orlando City's Rodrigo Schlegel picked up his ninth yellow card of the season — in the 86th minute — and will miss Orlando City's match against the visiting Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Cincinnati travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer