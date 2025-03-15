Alex Richard scores 28 points, Ball State women win MAC championship with 65-58 victory over Toledo

Ball State shot 50% in the third quarter and the Cardinals' 22 points surpassed their first-half output in which they trailed 24-21 at halftime. The Cardinals led 43-40 entering the fourth quarter.

Richard took over from there, scoring 14 of Ball State's first 17 points in the fourth quarter. The quarter opened with an 11-2 run for a 54-42 Ball State lead and it was 60-49 after a couple of free throws by Richard with a little under two minutes remaining.

Like the third quarter, the Cardinals scored 22 points in the fourth.

Richard made 13 of 21 shots and blocked two shots. Ally Becki had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Ball State (27-7).

Sammi Mikonowicz had 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Toledo (24-8). Kendall Carruthers led the Rockets with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and three free throws. Khera Goss added 11 points.

The first half was a defensive battle with Toledo shooting 37.5% and Ball State 38.5%. Both teams were forced into double-digit turnovers, Toledo with 12 and Ball State with 10. Toledo led 24-21 at halftime.

Ball State finished the game at 45% from the field and Toledo shot 43%. Ball State had 17 turnovers and Toledo 19.

Toledo has been to the NCAA Tournament nine times.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball