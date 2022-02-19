Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ali carries Akron over E. Michigan 67-48

news
58 minutes ago
Ali Ali scored 17 points as Akron beat Eastern Michigan 67-48

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ali Ali had 17 points as Akron topped Eastern Michigan 67-48 on Saturday.

Xavier Castaneda and Enrique Freeman added 15 points each for the Zips (17-9, 10-6 Mid-American) Castaneda also had seven rebounds. Freeman posted eight rebounds and four blocks.

Noah Farrakhan had 21 points for the Eagles (9-18, 4-12). Darion Spottsville added six rebounds. Nathan Scott had eight rebounds.

The Zips improved to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Akron defeated Eastern Michigan 46-44 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Middletown’s only female firefighter: ‘I like the adrenaline rush’
2
85 years of Jolly’s: Drive-in stand remains popular for root beer and...
3
Bald eagles stuck in frozen German Twp. field
4
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads not guilty to...
5
Last of UDF’s founding family members dies at 101
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top