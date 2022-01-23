Ali scores 15 to lead Akron over E. Michigan 46-44

Bryan Trimble Jr.'s jump shot gave Akron a 46-42 lead with 2:30 to play. Eastern Michigan’s Colin Golson Jr. made a jump shot to cap the scoring with 1:51 remaining. The Eagles missed a free throw and a then a layup to end it.

Xavier Castaneda added 14 points for Akron (12-5, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman had 14 rebounds to go with six points.