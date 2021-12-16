dayton-daily-news logo
Ali scores 19 to carry Akron past Wright St. 66-48

2 hours ago
Ali Ali had 19 points as Akron got past Wright State 66-48

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had 19 points as Akron topped Wright State 66-48 on Wednesday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 15 points for Akron (7-3), which won its fifth straight game. Xavier Castaneda added 14 points and six rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 12 points for the Raiders (2-7). Grant Basile added 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

