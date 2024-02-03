Ali scores 26, Akron downs Toledo 77-70

The Rockets (14-8, 8-2) were led in scoring by Ra'Heim Moss, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Javan Simmons added 14 points for Toledo. Dante Maddox Jr. also had 14 points.

Akron took the lead with 12:53 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Ali led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 47-36 at the break. Akron was outscored by Toledo in the second half by four points, with Freeman scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Akron hosts Central Michigan and Toledo travels to play Eastern Michigan.

