Ali scores 29 to lead Akron over Gardner-Webb 94-90 in OT

Led by Ali Ali's 29 points, the Akron Zips defeated the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 94-90 in overtime
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali scored 29 points as Akron beat Gardner-Webb 94-90 in overtime on Thursday night.

Ali was 9 of 11 shooting and 11 of 14 from the free throw line for the Zips (8-3). Enrique Freeman scored 20 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 10 for 17 from the line, and added 20 rebounds and three blocks. Greg Tribble went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 16 points. Sammy Hunter's 3-pointer with 56 seconds left pulled the Zips even at 84 and forced overtime.

The Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) were led by Julien Soumaoro, who recorded 23 points and two steals. Quest Aldridge added 22 points for Gardner-Webb. In addition, Isaiah Richards had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

