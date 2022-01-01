Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ali scores 32 to lift Akron past Buffalo 88-76

news
36 minutes ago
Ali Ali had a career-high 32 points as Akron beat Buffalo 88-76

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had a career-high 32 points as Akron beat Buffalo 88-76 on Saturday.

Xavier Castaneda had 14 points for Akron (8-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Greg Tribble had six rebounds.

Akron scored 54 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Ronaldo Segu had 19 points for the Bulls (6-6, 0-2) as did Jeenathan Williams. Maceo Jack had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Flights to and from Dayton, Cincinnati airports being canceled; weather
2
Clark County’s first baby of 2022 welcomed at midnight
3
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
4
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
5
Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top