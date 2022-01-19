Hamburger icon
Ali sinks game winner sending Akron over W. Michigan 74-73

Ali Ali scored 18 points and his basket with 5.4-seconds left capped an 11-0 Akron run and the Zips beat Western Michigan 74-73 on Tuesday night

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali scored 18 points and his basket with 5.4-seconds left capped an 11-0 Akron run and the Zips beat Western Michigan 74-73 on Tuesday night.

Enrique Freeman had 15 points and eight rebounds and Xavier Castaneda scored 14 points and distributed six assists for Akron (10-5, 3-2 Mid-American Conference).

B. Artis White scored a career-high 23 points for the Broncos (4-13, 0-6), who have now lost seven straight. Lamar Norman Jr. scored 19 points and Markeese Hastings scored 11 and grabbed eight rebounds.

Western Michigan scored a season-high 44 points in the first half.

