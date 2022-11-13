dayton-daily-news logo
X

All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

news
By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wrapped up a five-game road trip.

The Cavaliers have lost three straight games.

Guard Ricky Rubio, forward Dean Wade and forward Dylan Windler also were unavailable for Cleveland, which had just 11 players in uniform, including two-way forwards Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jeff Chiu

Credit: Jeff Chiu

In Other News
1
Middletown mother, 86, accepted cafeteria job 50 years ago and hasn’t...
2
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
3
New law, new approaches to address lagging reading scores at schools
4
New local beer in honor of veterans will help raise funds for wall at...
5
Monroe voters overwhelmingly pass 3 charter amendments
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top