Allen, Indians to face Minor, Royals

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Royals will send Mike Minor to the mound Wednesday and the Indians will give Logan Allen the start

Cleveland Indians (65-64, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-72, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Logan Allen (1-5, 7.85 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (8-11, 5.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cleveland will face off on Wednesday.

The Royals are 32-32 in home games in 2020. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Nicky Lopez leads the team with a mark of .291.

The Indians are 30-34 on the road. Cleveland has a collective .237 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .286.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. Zach Plesac earned his ninth victory and Rosario went 5-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Cleveland. Jakob Junis took his fourth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 57 extra base hits and is batting .275.

Rosario leads the Indians with 133 hits and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Indians: 7-3, .295 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Jake Brentz: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

