Allen-Taylor leads Texas over Ohio State and into Elite 8

“She carried us tonight,” Schaefer said of the senior.

Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and Jacy Sheldon had 17 for sixth-seeded Ohio State (25-7), which has not advanced beyond the Sweet 16 since 1993.

Sheldon said Ohio State proved it was “one of the best teams in the country” and that it was a “great season for us.”

Texas made five shots in a row to build a 60-50 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Buckeyes scored eight straight points to pull within two.

Lauren Ebo made a pair of free throws for Texas and Harmon’s basket lifted the Longhorns to a 64-61 lead with just over a minute left.

Tanaya Beacham cut the Texas lead to 64-63, and the Buckeyes called time out with 28 seconds left. Sheldon missed a jumper on the ensuing play and Texas rebounded. Harmon took a hard foul after getting the ball past half court, then sank both free throws for a 66-63 lead with 10 seconds left.

A 3-point attempt by Beacham was blocked by freshman Aaliyah Moore as the game ended.

Schaefer called that block a “heck of a play defensively," adding, “even as a freshman she could keep her head in it.”

“I'm so, so proud of this team,” Schaefer said. “They just won their 29th game, 14th in a row. They got through adversity."

Texas took the first lead of the game, and the teams traded leads but the Longhorns were up by two at the half. Allen-Taylor had 13 points in the first half to lead all scorers.

Early in the third was much the same until a 9-0 run — ignited by Allen-Taylor and capped by Matharu's 3-pointer — put Texas ahead 44-36.

Mikesell's 3-pointer brought Ohio State within 44-43, but the Longhorns had built a 50-45 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Buckeyes' coach Kevin McGuff said his team had a chance to tie in the closing seconds, but Moore “did a great job defending” the 3.

“I'm proud of our fight,” McGuff said. “We came up short against a great, great Texas team. I'm hoping this experience gives us a chance to learn and grow."

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes came in averaging 78.6 points per game, eighth in the nation, but were hampered by 43% shooting.

Texas: The Longhorns rely on a pressure defense to disrupt their opponents, and allow just 56.5 points per game. They are 25-1 this season when leading at halftime.

UP NEXT

Texas plays the winner of the Maryland-Stanford game in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Caption Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) drives past Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) dribbles the ball against Ohio State during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas forward DeYona Gaston, right, shoots over Ohio State forward Tanaya Beacham (35) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) and Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) eye a loose ball during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) passes around Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell (24) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas forward Aaliyah Moore (21) tries to put up a shot against the defense of Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas players react on the court after they beat Ohio State 66-63 in a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) guards Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Texas won 66-63. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption Texas forward DeYona Gaston (5) reacts after a college basketball game against Ohio State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Texas won 66-63. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Ohio State players and coaches watch from the bench late in the second half of a college basketball game against Texas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Texas won 66-63. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption Texas bench players rush to greet guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) after Texas beat Ohio State 66-63 in a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Texas forward Aaliyah Moore (21) shoots against Ohio State guard Taylor Thierry, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Texas won 66-63. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption Ohio State players pause near the bench near the end of the second half of a college basketball game against Texas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Texas won 66-63. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren

Caption Ohio State guard Rikki Harris (1) reacts near the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against Texas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Texas won 66-63. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak