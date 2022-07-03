Almora's bases-loaded walk-off single lifts Reds over Braves

Hunter Strickland (1-2) pitched the ninth and got the win despite allowing the home runs. Starter Luis Castillo allowed six hits through seven innings, struck out six and walked one.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: OF Adam Duvall was sent back to Atlanta for an MRI after being hit by a pitch on his left hand Saturday. The Braves wanted confirmation that there are no broken bones.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India got a rest day. Max Schrock started in his place. ... SS Kyle Farmer is expected to miss a few days after being hit on the left hand with a 100 mph pitch Saturday, but nothing is broken. ... Catcher Tyler Stephenson (broken thumb) is expected to begin a rehab stint soon, but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Braves: Begin a 10-game home stand Monday, starting with the St. Louis Cardinals. Right-hander Kyle Wright 6-4, 3.83 ERA) is scheduled to start for Atlanta against right-hander Dakota Hudson (9-4, 3.03).

Reds: The Mets come to town for a three-game set. Right-hander Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.72 ERA) is the probable starter for the Mets against Reds rookie righty Hunter Greene (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, steals second base against Cincinnati Reds second baseman Max Schrock, left, during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna stands in the dugout during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds' Donovan Solano during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith, left, celebrates with Marcell Ozuna after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 in a baseball game Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with Orlando Arcia after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras leaves the dugout during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, center, and Michael Harris II prepare to take the field during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.