Alonso hits grand slam, Lindor wins it in 10th, Mets beat Guardians 10-9

The Guardians extended the lead on RBI singles by Cam Gallagher and Amed Rosario before the Mets began their rally against Cal Quantrill in the fifth, when Álvarez homered and Jeff McNeil hit an RBI single. Brett Baty led off the sixth with a homer.

Sam Hentges, who retired Álvarez as the potential tying run to end the sixth, allowed the first three batters to reach in the seventh. James Karinchak fell into a 3-1 hole against Alonso before the slugging first baseman homered to right-center to make it 7-7.

Alonso turned around as he rounded first, yelled and took a few steps backward while motioning to the home dugout following his third career grand slam. He has homered in four straight games, tying a career high set in 2019.

Quantrill gave up three runs and struck out a season-high six over 5 2/3 innings. Mets starter Carlos Carrasco surrendered five runs in five innings. Carrasco hadn’t pitched since April 15 due to right elbow inflammation.

REUNITED

The teams met for the first time since their trade on Jan. 7, 2021, when Cleveland sent Carrasco and Lindor to New York in exchange for Giménez, Rosario and minor leaguers Isaiah Greene and Josh Wolf.

“Both teams did well,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said, “That’s how most good trades do.”

NEW YORK TIME

The Mets recalled catcher former Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez from Triple-A Syracuse. He is the 154th player to play for both New York teams.

Sánchez hit .308 with one homer, five RBIs, nine walks and 10 strikeouts in eight games at Syracuse. The 30-year-old will likely split time with Álvarez.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: 3B José Ramirez returned from the bereavement list after missing the last three games. ... Naylor was limited to DH duties after returning from a left leg injury he suffered Tuesday night. ... RHP Peyton Battenfield (right shoulder stiffness) was placed on the IL and LHP Tim Herrin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.

Mets: RHP José Quintana (left rib fracture) will throw off a mound Saturday for the first time since he was injured in spring training. ... Tim Locastro (thumb) was recalled from his rehab assignment and transferred to the 60-day injured list due to a sprained right thumb that will likely require surgery. Locastro was sidelined with back spasms. ... C Tomás Nido (dry eye syndrome) went 1-for-3 in his first rehab game for Class A St. Lucie. ... To make room for Carrasco, the Mets optioned LHP Josh Walker to Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.22 ERA) has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his first four big league starts. Mets RHP Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.88 ERA) won last Sunday in his return from an 11-day absence due to a sore neck.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

