Alonso leads Mets against the Guardians following 4-hit performance

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (7-9, 4.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (9-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Guardians +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Cleveland Guardians after Pete Alonso had four hits on Monday in a 7-6 loss to the Guardians.

New York is 38-19 in home games and 63-50 overall. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Cleveland has a 28-28 record in road games and a 57-55 record overall. The Guardians have a 37-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 25 home runs while slugging .480. Alonso is 8 for 39 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 23 home runs while slugging .528. Kyle Manzardo is 11 for 32 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

Guardians: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.