Alonso Martínez scores a goal, Matt Freese has 5 saves, NYCFC beats Cincinnati 1-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored a goal in the 55th minute, Matt Freese had his seventh shut out of the season, and New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night.
Freese finished with five saves.
Martínez, on the counter-attack, ran onto a ball played ahead by Maxi Moralez, outraced a trio of defenders and flicked a shot past goalkeeper Roman Celentano — who charged off his line — into a wide-open net to give New York City a 1-0 lead.
New York City (13-8-5) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.
Celentano stopped three shots for Cincinnati (16-8-4).
Cincinnati beat NYCFC 1-0 on May 4.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
In Other News
1
1 dead after motorcycle, pickup truck collision in Butler County Friday...
2
Program created at Butler Tech now helping people with disabilities in...
3
Friday night lights in Middletown spotlight new football field
4
Miami University students back on campus: Even President Crawford...
5
Middletown city employees may have had info affected by recent...