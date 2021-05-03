Amber Sabathia becomes baseball agent with CAA

The wife of retired All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia has joined CAA Sports’ baseball division as an agent, Jeff Berry, co-head of baseball at CAA, said Monday.

“With more than 20 years of experience in the business of baseball, working alongside her husband CC, Amber has demonstrated tremendous strategic vision and meticulous execution as an entrepreneur and philanthropist,” Berry said in a statement. “Now, in her new role as agent, Amber brings a unique perspective as business woman of color, baseball wife, and mother, all of which will prove invaluable to our team and the clients we serve.”