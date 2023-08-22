BreakingNews
1 student dead, 1 seriously hurt after Northwestern school bus with 52 aboard overturns in crash

An Ohio school bus overturned after a crash with an SUV, leaving 1 child dead and 23 injured

An Ohio school bus overturned after a crash with an SUV, leaving 1 child dead and 23 injured
15 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school bus overturned after a crash with an SUV, leaving 1 child dead and 23 injured.

