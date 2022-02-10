Analysis: Diversity needed at all levels of pro football

Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, recently was hired by the Dolphins. Lovie Smith, an African American who previously coached the Bears and Buccaneers, replaced Culley. So with nine openings this winter, two went to minorities.

In a league with about 70% Black players.

“I think that’s the core of the message that we’ve been talking about here is, OK, we’re not having this success we want with head coaches,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference Wednesday. “How do we evolve that rule or do we have to have a new rule? Do we need to figure out some other way of being able to achieve that outcome? And I think we’re not going to rest until we find that and we get those kind of outcomes that I think are mandatory for us. That just has to be the way we’re going to move forward to happen inclusively.”

Jonathan Beane, the league's chief diversity and inclusion officer, says the league has been working for months on guidelines for researching and interviewing candidates, and those should be made available to teams in the spring. He emphasizes that the roster of potential hires is deep and strong.

“Our database, which Roger talked about extensively, has 5,100 profiles of candidates,” Beane said. "Virtual interviews are making it easier to reach out to them and to interview them. The pipeline is extensive.

“Yet, when we look at head coaches, clearly the results show we have not done enough.”

Smith is a rarity, a Black man who has gotten more than one shot at being a full-time head coach. Of course, he was a success in Chicago, got the Bears to a Super Bowl, where they lost to his mentor and friend Tony Dungy and the Colts. Smith was canned after going 10-6 in 2012. Ten and six!

While others not of color have received repeat opportunities — Josh McDaniels, Adam Gase, Bruce Arians, Pat Shurmur to name a few — a majority of Black former head coaches don't get that second chance. Culley and Steve Wilks with Arizona got one year.

Some believe there are issues with the interview process itself.

“If there are (incomplete) interviews, that is on the team because of the information made available to them about these candidates," Beane said. "Are they asking the right questions? What is your coaching vision? What is your leadership style? Your history as a coach? What value does diversity have? What does an inclusive culture mean to you?

“It is on the teams but it is also on the league office to ensure interviews are thorough and meaningful. When it comes to club decisions, I am wracking my brain on how we can come up with ways to improve our process to ensure that all interviews are equitable and legitimate.

“When we have incredibly strong diverse people as candidates and they are not hired, something is wrong.”

Atlanta's Arthur Blank, among the most respected team owners in the NFL, hired an African American, Terry Fontenot, as general manager in 2021. Blank understands the importance of choosing the right person to fill any job. He also recognizes the need to make that choice for the correct reasons.

“One thing you have to be careful about, a candidate never wants to be selected because of the color of their skin,” Blank told SiriusXM Radio. “They want to earn the job. You want to make sure they are capable, they feel like they are capable, they feel like they earned the job not just because they say it, but because of the evidence of their career.”

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy contributed to this story.

Caption NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

