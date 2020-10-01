Anderson expected to start as Atlanta hosts Cincinnati

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will host the Reds in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card series.

The Braves are 19-11 on their home turf. Atlanta has a team batting average of .136 this postseason, Freddie Freeman has lead them with an average of .250

The Reds are 15-16 on the road. Cincinnati has a team slugging percentage of .250 this postseason, Nick Castellanos leads them with a mark of .667 in 6 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 76 hits and has 56 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 49 hits and is batting .225.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runsReds: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.