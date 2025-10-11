Anderson, Pettaway help lead Bowling Green comeback in 28-23 win over Toledo

On the ensuing drive, Toledo coughed it up near its own goal line when Myles Bradley sacked quarterback Tucker Gleason and Isaiah Thomison recovered the ball. Chris McMillan crashed in from the 1 with 6:03 left for Bowling Green's first lead.

In the first, Chip Trayanum ran it from the 1 for a 7-0 Toledo (3-3, 1-2) advantage. Gleason ran it in from 12 yards out for a two-touchdown lead with 3:39 left in the quarter. The Rockets made it 21-0 when Gleason threw a 17-yard touchdown to Jacob Petersen just before halftime.

Pettaway finished with 118 receiving yards, with both his catches going for touchdowns.

Trayanum had 125 yards rushing on 27 carries with a touchdown, and Junior Vandeross had six catches for 100 yards receiving for Toledo.

