Andrea Holden helps Wright State secure 84-82 victory over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) — Andrea Holden had 17 points and made the first of two free throws with two seconds left to help Wright State hold on for an 84-82 victory over Detroit Mercy on Friday night.
Holden shot 3 of 6 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (10-7, 5-1 Horizon League). Solomon Callaghan hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Logan Woods made three 3s and scored 12.
Legend Geeter led the Titans (6-9, 3-3) with 22 points and six rebounds. Tyler Spratt added 16 points and six rebounds, while Orlando Lovejoy scored 13.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
John Carter, guilty in death of Katelyn Markham, denied early prison...
2
Things to do in Springfield this weekend: Live music, brunch and an...
3
WATCH: The old Forest Fair Mall is a skeleton of its former self as...
4
Murder trial for Clark County man, 83, accused of shooting Uber driver...
5
Butler Tech Aviation Center in Middletown already a $500K boon to local...