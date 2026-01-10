Andrea Holden helps Wright State secure 84-82 victory over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) — Andrea Holden had 17 points and made the first of two free throws with two seconds left to help Wright State hold on for an 84-82 victory over Detroit Mercy on Friday night.

Holden shot 3 of 6 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (10-7, 5-1 Horizon League). Solomon Callaghan hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Logan Woods made three 3s and scored 12.