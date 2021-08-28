Anett Kontaveit, Irina-Camelia Begu reach Cleveland final

No. 74 Begu dropped the first three games of the match and fell behind 5-4 in the tiebreaker to No. 51 Linette, but stormed back for her fourth consecutive straight-set victory. She has never faced Kontaveit as a professional.

“Magda was really aggressive from the beginning and I started a little bit slow with no reaction,” Begu said. “The first set was up and down, and having two set points, but not taking advantage was tough mentally. I was so happy when I was able to close it out.”

Linette upset top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-1, 6-2 a day earlier, but was unable to handle Begu’s serve. Begu fired all 11 aces in the afternoon contest, beating Linette for the first time in four meetings.

“My serve was helping me at important points,” Begu said. “I also was pushing myself to stay in long rallies and be aggressive when I had the chance.”

Both semifinals lasted 1 hour, 45 minutes.

___

