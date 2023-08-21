Angels host the Reds to start 3-game series

The Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a three-game series
news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (64-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-64, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (6-8, 4.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Angels: Lucas Giolito (7-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -125, Reds +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 32-30 at home and 61-64 overall. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

Cincinnati has a 33-27 record in road games and a 64-61 record overall. The Reds have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 20 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 10-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 RBI for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .194 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Reds: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: day-to-day (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Former Ohio governor’s local, historic home a living monument
2
Former Eaton home of ‘Mama Jazz’ undergoing renovations
3
McCrabb: Warrior Weekend to Remember ‘heals hearts, minds and souls’ of...
4
Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival planned for weekend
5
Fairfield Twp. reported shooting was self-inflicted, police confirm
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top