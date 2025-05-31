Angels visit the Guardians on 8-game road win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Guardians: Slade Cecconi (1-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -186, Angels +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Cleveland Guardians looking to continue an eight-game road winning streak.

Cleveland has a 15-11 record at home and a 30-26 record overall. The Guardians have a 13-22 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Los Angeles is 26-30 overall and 16-15 on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Angels are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .314 for the Guardians. Carlos Santana is 14 for 35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 15 home runs while slugging .491. Zach Neto is 11 for 41 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.04 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Robert Stephenson: day-to-day (biceps), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (knee), Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.