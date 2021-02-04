Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup against the Cavaliers

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 100-90 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 27 points, and Andre Drummond led Cleveland with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.7 points per game and shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.4 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 63.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 45 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 48.0% shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 50.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Andre Drummond: day to day (back), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.