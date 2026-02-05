Antetokounmpo remains with Bucks as NBA trade deadline passes

Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t played since straining his right calf on Jan. 23, has spent his entire 13-year career with Milwaukee and led the Bucks to a title in 2021.

Antetokounmpo repeatedly has said that he loves playing in Milwaukee, but he also has emphasized that he wants to continue playing for a team that’s committed to competing for championships. The Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the last three seasons and are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Memphis' Ja Morant also hadn't been traded as of the deadline, even though his future had been the subject of much speculation over the last few weeks.

Morant has spent his entire career in Memphis, but the Grizzlies are 11th in the Western Conference standings and already dealt two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz this week as part of a roster overhaul.

Although he’s a two-time All-Star in his own right, Morant has seen his stock fall lately because of injuries and off-court issues as well as a drop in production.

There were some notable trades to take place Thursday, but none of them involved anyone with Antetokounmpo's star power.

Indiana acquired 7-footer Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers. Minnesota added some potential bench scoring by getting Ayo Dosunmu from the Chicago Bulls. New York gained some backcourt depth by landing Jose Alvarado from New Orleans.

Most of the biggest names to change teams did so in trades that were reported earlier in the week. That list of players included 2018 MVP and 11-time All-Star James Harden as well as five-time all-NBA selection Anthony Davis.

Pacers acquire Zubac

The Indiana Pacers paid a big price to get a big man. The Pacers sent Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and up to three draft picks to the Los Angeles Clippers, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Zubac, who turns 29 next month, has averaged 14.4 points and 11 rebounds this season. The 7-footer gives Indiana a reliable center that could help the defending Eastern Conference champions contend again when Tyrese Haliburton returns from his Achilles injury next season.

Mathurin, 23, was averaging 17.8 points for Indiana.

Dosunmu goes from Bulls to Wolves

As the deadline approached, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Dosunmu from the Chicago Bulls, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn't been finalized.

Minnesota agreed to send guard Rob Dillingham, forward Leonard Miller and four second-round draft picks to the Bulls for Dosunmu and forward Julian Phillips.

Dosunmu is making about $7.5 million in the final season of his current contract. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 15 points per game and shooting a career-best 45.1% from 3-point range. He will fill an obvious need for the Timberwolves for more offense off the bench.

Chris Paul's trade situation

Toronto added a future Hall of Famer in Chris Paul, who will likely never play for the Raptors, to get below the luxury tax threshold.

The Raptors traded with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul, at least on paper. Toronto also sent forward Ochai Agbaji, a future second-round pick and cash to the Nets, the Raptors announced.

Paul — who is expected to retire after this season — was sent home by the Clippers in November but remained on their payroll.

Cavs trade Ball to Jazz

The Cleveland Cavaliers sent guard Lonzo Ball to the Utah Jazz for a pair of second-round draft picks.

Ball appeared in 35 games, including three starts, and averaged 4.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.8 minutes. The Jazz will be the fifth team for Ball in his seven-year career.

Knicks get Alvarado

The Knicks and Pelicans made a last-hour deal Thursday to send Jose Alvarado to New York for two second-round picks and Dalen Terry, who they acquired in a separate deal with Chicago, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t been announced publicly.

Harden, Davis, and other notable trades

The Clippers sent Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for two-time All-Star Darius Garland and a second-round draft pick. The 26-year-old Garland is 10 years younger than Harden.

Davis is going from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards as part of an eight-player trade. The Wizards are receiving Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum in exchange for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, two first-round picks and three second-round selections.

The Wizards eventually can pair Davis with four-time All-Star guard Trae Young, who came to Washington last month in a trade with Atlanta. Davis and Young are both currently injured.

Dallas then sent Branham to Charlotte in exchange for point guard Tyus Jones, a person familiar with the situation told the AP. Charlotte had acquired Jones from Orlando earlier in the week.

The Hawks acquired Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for shooting guard Luke Kennard, a person with knowledge of the move told the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet received the required league approval. Atlanta also received Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield from the Golden State Warriors for Kristaps Porzingis.

Each of the conference leaders also has made a move this week.

The defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2026 first-round draft pick and three second-round selections. The Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons got Kevin Huerter from the Chicago Bulls as part of a four-team trade.

