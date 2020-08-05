Antone scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Cleveland

The Indians went 49-32 on their home field in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 286 total doubles last season.

The Reds went 34-47 on the road in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Joey Votto: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.