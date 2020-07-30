AP EXPLAINS: A look at $60M bribery probe unfolding in Ohio

WHO ELSE WAS ARRESTED?

Besides Householder and Borges, those arrested were: Jeffrey Longstreth, a long-time Householder political adviser; Neil Clark, a veteran Statehouse lobbyist described as Householder's political “hit man”; and Juan Cespedes, another lobbyist described as a “key middleman.” A nonprofit called Generation Now is also charged as a corporation. All five individuals were indicted Thursday, each charged with a single count of racketeering. Borges' attorney calls the accusations against him “wrong and unfortunate.” Lawyers for the others haven't commented on the indictment.

HOW DID THE SCHEME WORK?

Generation Now was the conduit for the money moving from an unidentified “Company A” to what's dubbed the “Householder Enterprise,” the complaint alleges. Prosecutors say the money was used to boost Householder's campaign, to elect a slate of candidates who would support his bid for speaker and then for bribes that secured needed votes. The money was also used to buy inside information that helped sink the bailout repeal effort, to bribe or intimidate petition circulators for that effort, and to hire and tie up outside signature-gathering firms so they couldn't be hired to help, the complaint said.

DID IT GO BEYOND POLITICS?

Yes, according to prosecutors, the men also personally benefited from the scheme. Householder received about $500,000, they say — including money he used to settle a lawsuit and pay the legal fees and money to maintain a house in Naples, Florida.

WHAT COMES NEXT?

With Householder out of the speaker's chair and Cupp elected in his place, the House must decide what to do about the now-tainted nuclear bailout bill they passed last year, House Bill 6. Lawmakers of both parties have proposed legislation that would repeal the measure, while some supporters say it remains good policy despite allegations bribery was involved it its passage. Householder and the other defendants are tentatively due back in court Aug. 6.