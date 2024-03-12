BreakingNews
AP Player of the Week: Antonio Reeves of Kentucky shines in pair of wins

Antonio Reeves of Kentucky is The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the week after shining in a pair of wins that catapulted the Wildcats into the top 10

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 18 of the season:

ANTONIO REEVES, KENTUCKY

The senior guard from Chicago had 27 points and seven rebounds in leading the Wildcats to a win over then-No. 4 Tennessee last week, helping to earn Reeves the final AP men's player of the week honor for the 2023-24 season. He also had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists as Kentucky rolled past Vanderbilt, and his seven straight games of at least 20 points are the most by a Wildcat player since Jamal Murray went 12 straight during the 2015-16 season. Ninth-ranked Kentucky is the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament and will play Ole Miss or Texas A&M in the quarterfinals on Thursday night in Nashville.

RUNNER-UP

Zach Edey, Purdue. The reigning AP player of the year finished the regular season with a pair of big performances. The 7-foot-4 Edey had 28 points and eight rebounds in a win over then-No. 12 Illinois, then had 25 points and 14 rebounds while helping the third-ranked Boilermakers beat Wisconsin on Sunday. Purdue is the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

HONORABLE MENTION

Cormac Ryan, North Carolina; L.J. Cryer, Houston; DaRon Holmes II, Dayton.

KEEP AN EYE ON

PJ Haggerty, Tulsa. The transfer from TCU had a career-high 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists in leading the Golden Hurricane to an upset of No. 24 South Florida last week. Haggerty has scored in double-figures in 25 consecutive games. Tulsa plays East Carolina in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tourney on Thursday.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Eric Olson, Dave Skretta, Teresa M. Walker.

