AP Player of the Week: Cotie McMahon of Ohio State helps Buckeyes beat Iowa

Cotie McMahon of Ohio State is The Associated Press national player of the week in women's college basketball

Credit: AP

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The Associated Press national player of the week in women's basketball for Week 11 of the season:

COTIE MCMAHON, Ohio State

The 6-foot sophomore wing from Centerville, Ohio, scored a career-high 33 points and added 12 rebounds to help the Buckeyes beat No. 2 Iowa in overtime. The win was Ohio State's third over a ranked opponent and gave the Hawkeyes their first loss in the Big Ten. She also had 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists in a win over Maryland.

RUNNER-UP

Kiki Iriafen, Stanford. The junior forward from Los Angeles averaged 28.5 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 60.5% from the field in wins over Oregon and Oregon State. She had a career-high 36 points in the victory over the Beavers that was coach Tara VanDerveer's record 1,203.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse; Lucy Olsen, Villanova; Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Kayla Cooper, Albany. Averaged 24 points, 10.5 rebounds and shot 60% from the field in a pair of wins. She had a career-high 26 points with 12 rebounds and scored the go-ahead basket with 23 seconds left in a two-point road win over Bryant.

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Joe Reedy, Teresa M. Walker, John Zenor.

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

