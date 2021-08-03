AP source: Allen, Cavs agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

Allen, who was a restricted free agent, can sign the deal on Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because NBA rules prohibit teams from announcing deals until the league's moratorium period ends.

Allen joined the Cavs last season, coming over from Brooklyn in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden from Houston to the Nets. The 23-year-old averaged 12.8 points and 10 rebounds in 63 games for Cleveland.