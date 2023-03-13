X

AP source: Bengals agree to re-sign Germaine Pratt

news
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
59 minutes ago
The Bengals have agreed on a $21 million, three-year deal to keep linebacker Germaine Pratt in Cincinnati, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday

The Bengals have agreed on a $21 million, three-year deal to keep linebacker Germaine Pratt in Cincinnati, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Pratt, one of the league’s top coverage linebackers, has started 54 games in four seasons.

The Bengals lost starting safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell on the first day of free agency. Bates is heading to Atlanta and Bell is going to Carolina.

The team re-signed safety Michael Thomas to a one-year contract extension. Thomas joined the Bengals midway through the 2021 season. He mainly played special teams last season.

Cincinnati’s biggest move this offseason will come when the team extends quarterback Joe Burrow’s contract.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
State releases files for deaths of Clark County mother, son and deputy
2
IKEA West Chester celebrates 15th anniversary, offers promotions
3
Erin Brockovich in Middletown addresses East Palestine train...
4
PEP Buddy device by University of Cincinnati startup helps people...
5
What was inside the Norfolk Southern train that derailed near...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top