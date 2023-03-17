X

AP source: Browns agree to terms with DTs Hill, Hurst

news
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
A person familiar with the moves says the Cleveland Browns have agreed to contract terms with free agent defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst

Browns general manager Andrew Berry added two more defensive pieces, agreeing to contract terms with free agent tackles Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst, a person familiar with Cleveland's moves told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both players are getting one-year deals, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not announced the agreements.

The Browns believe they've upgraded their defensive line in free agency by adding pass rushing end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, Hurst and Hill.

Cleveland's defense was inconsistent last season, playing a major role in the team's 7-10 finish.

Hill has been slowed by injuries since being drafted by Dallas in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 308-pounder spent last season with the Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns are hoping he can give them depth in the rotation up front.

Hurst, who played college ball at Michigan, has also been injury prone in recent seasons. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder has played in just two games combined over the past two years because of leg injuries and a torn biceps.

The Browns also made their signing of safety Juan Thornhill official. He's getting a three-year, $21 million deal after leaving the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Lebanon roadway paving, reconstruction projects to top $10.5M this year
2
Pike County murders: Billy Wagner likely won’t see trial until 2024
3
Middletown man admits to killing uncle after he ‘snapped’
4
Longtime Butler County and appeals court judge H.J. Bressler has died
5
Men plead guilty to illegally flying drones over Cincinnati sporting...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top