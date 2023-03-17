AP source: Browns agree to terms with DTs Hill, Hurst

The Browns are hoping he can give them depth in the rotation up front.

Hurst, who played college ball at Michigan, has also been injury prone in recent seasons. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder has played in just two games combined over the past two years because of leg injuries and a torn biceps.

The Browns also made their signing of safety Juan Thornhill official. He's getting a three-year, $21 million deal after leaving the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL