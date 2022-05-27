AP source: Browns, Njoku agree on 4-year contract extension

After catching 36 passes for 475 yards and a team-high four touchdowns last season, Njoku said he hoped to play the rest of his career with the Browns.

He'll likely be a major target this season after the Browns released tight end Austin Hooper during the offseason. Njoku has always been intriguing because of his size and speed and last season he finally became more consistent.

Njoku, who played at Miami, has 148 career receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 TDs in five seasons with Cleveland . He had his best season in 2018, catching 56 passes for 639 yards and four TDs.

